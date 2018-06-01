Spend the evening with Peter Andre

Singer, songwriter and television presenter Peter Andre is set to bring his latest tour to Dunfermline later this year.

An evening with Peter Andre comes to the Alhambra Theatre stage on October 7.

Audiences will be able to see an interview with Peter, hosted by Claire Powell, as well as have the chance to meet and greet the star and much more.

Peter first shot to fame back in the 1990s with hits such as ‘Mysterious Girl’ and ‘Flava’.

Since then he’s gone on to record more albums as well as star on television shows including I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here, Strictly Come Dancing and his reality TV show Peter Andre: My Life.

Tickets for the show are now available at www.alhambradunfermline.com.