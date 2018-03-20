Spend the night with Frankie and the Four Seasons in Fife

Oh, what a night is in store for audiences as a spectacular evening of music comes to the Kingdom this month.

Celebrating the iconic sound of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons, Big Girls Don’t Cry promises a night to remember for all music fans when it comes to Rothes Halls in Glenrothes on Thursday, March 22.

A fantastic live band will accompany the cast as they authentically recreate the band’s sounds as you take a step back in time.

Hits like Sherry, December 1963 (Oh What a Night), Walk Like a Man, Rag Doll and Big Girls Don’t Cry saw the Four Seasons and lead singer Frankie Valli propelled into super stardom in the 1960s and 70s.

Selling an incredible 100 million records worldwide, there’s a Four Seasons song that shares a special place in everyone’s heart.

And this show, which is internationally acclaimed and has taken the country by storm, revives the sublime harmonies of New Jersey’s finest.

Big Girls Don’t Cry showcases Frankie’s incredible falsettos and features solo hits that range from the exuberant –the rock ‘n’ roll nostalgia of Grease, to the spine-tingling show stealers such as My Eyes Adored You.

With hits including Let’s Hang On, Working My Way Back to You, Beggin’, I’ve Got You Under My Skin and Who Loves You, you’re never more than a song away from another classic hit that will have your feet tapping along.

Following a hugely successful ninth year, the East Coast Boys are back on the road with Big Girls Don’t Cry for their tenth anniversary year.

This show is guaranteed to have you dancing in the aisles and promises to be a great evening of entertainment.

Tickets for the show at Rothes Halls are available online from www.onfife.com or from the box office on 01592 611101.