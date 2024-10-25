Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Spotify keeps previous ‘Your Top Song’ playlists.

It stretches back as far as 2016, if you were using the app that long.

All it takes is one simple search to find and enjoy the playlists.

Spotify Wrapped is just around the corner but you might want to refresh yourself on favourites from years gone by. Can you remember what was your top song 12 months ago or even further back?

If you are wanting to see how your music tastes have changed - or if they have stayed steady - you might want to dive back into your Spotify Wrapped playlists of years past. But is that possible?

For those feeling nostalgic, here’s all you need to know about accessing prior Wrapped content. And if you are excited for this year’s edition, I studied previous dates to figure out just exactly when it could drop in 2024.

Can you see old Spotify Wrapped playlists?

If you are trying to see your list of top played songs for previous years on Spotify, it couldn’t be easier. There is just one simple trick and it will bring up the playlists.

Open your Spotify app and go to the search tab. In the bar at the top simply type in Wrapped and it will bring up Your Top Song playlists of years gone by.

Depending on how long you have had your Spotify account this could stretch back all the way to 2016 - the first year Wrapped in its current form debuted. Personally mine goes back as 2018, which is still six years of old favourites to dive into.

Playlists linked to prior Wrapped years also appear - such as Best of the Decade For You from 2019.

Are you able to see previous Spotify Wrapped stats?

Unfortunately you cannot see the Wrapped features from previous year in the app, meaning you can’t see all the old statistics that came with them. But Your Top Song playlists will likely steer you towards the kinds of artists you were listening to in years gone by.

On the Spotify Community forum, one ‘community legend’ explains: “Downloading the slides or taking screenshots is one way of keeping the memories for a long time.” This means at the time that a new Spotify Wrapped drops - so maybe take screenshots when Wrapped 2024 is available for future posterity.

The playlist that gives Wrapped hint

If you search Wrapped in the Spotify app it will bring up the ‘On Repeat’ playlist as well as your ‘Top Songs’ of previous years. It shows you a list of the songs you ‘love right now’ and it could provide a few hints of what might appear in your Wrapped roundup later in the year.

