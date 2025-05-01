Hundreds of brave souls took part in the traditional May Day dip in St Andrews.Hundreds of brave souls took part in the traditional May Day dip in St Andrews.
St Andrews May Day Dip 2025: Here are 13 amazing pictures of swimmers taking the plunge

The weather was kind for the event.

Hundreds of brave souls took to the chilly waters of the North Sea this week as part of a traditional event in St Andrews.

The May Day Dip is particularly popular with students in the Fife town, with the event said to bring them luck in their coming exams.

Even those who weren’t brave enough to take the plunge enjoyed the spectacle that continued after dark, with fires lit to warm up frozen skin.

Here are 13 pictures from the event.

The dip is an annual tradition.

1. Double dip

The dip is an annual tradition. | Getty Images

As the sun went down swimmers lit fires to keep warm.

2. Warming up

As the sun went down swimmers lit fires to keep warm. | Getty Images

The weather couldn't have been better - being the warmest day of the year so far.

3. Perfect day

The weather couldn't have been better - being the warmest day of the year so far. | Getty Images

Legend has it that students that take the plunge will get good exam results.

4. Lucky day

Legend has it that students that take the plunge will get good exam results. | Getty Images

