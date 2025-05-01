St Andrews May Day Dip 2025: Here are 13 amazing pictures of swimmers taking the plunge

Hundreds of brave souls took to the chilly waters of the North Sea this week as part of a traditional event in St Andrews.
The May Day Dip is particularly popular with students in the Fife town, with the event said to bring them luck in their coming exams.
Even those who weren’t brave enough to take the plunge enjoyed the spectacle that continued after dark, with fires lit to warm up frozen skin.
Here are 13 pictures from the event.
1 / 3
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.