St Andrews Musical Society prepares to stage My Fair Lady

My Fair Lady is that rare musical by which all others are measured.

The tale of a cockney flower girl transformed into an elegant lady features one of musical theatre’s greatest scores, including ‘Wouldn’t It Be Loverly?’, ‘With a Little Bit of Luck, ‘On the Street Where You Live’ and ‘Get Me to the Church on Time’.

After the sell-out success of Sister Act last year, St Andrews Musical Society returns to the town’s Byre Theatre this year with a cast of 30 in this all-time great musical.

The show runs from Tuesday, February 26, to Saturday, March 2.

Tickets are available from the Byre Theatre on 01334 475000 or online at The Byre Theatre