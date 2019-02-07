St Andrews Musical Society prepares to stage My Fair Lady

St Andrews Musical Society cast for My Fair Lady.
My Fair Lady is that rare musical by which all others are measured.

The tale of a cockney flower girl transformed into an elegant lady features one of musical theatre’s greatest scores, including ‘Wouldn’t It Be Loverly?’, ‘With a Little Bit of Luck, ‘On the Street Where You Live’ and ‘Get Me to the Church on Time’.

After the sell-out success of Sister Act last year, St Andrews Musical Society returns to the town’s Byre Theatre this year with a cast of 30 in this all-time great musical.

The show runs from Tuesday, February 26, to Saturday, March 2.

Tickets are available from the Byre Theatre on 01334 475000 or online at The Byre Theatre