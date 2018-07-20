St Andrews set for harbour gala

There will be fun and music this weekend at the annual St Andrews Harbour Gala.

There will be plenty of activities and events for people of all ages, with games, music, stalls and much more planned.

Among the activities for the children are a bouncy castle and slides, face painting, and an art competition for primary school kids.

As well as the activities, there will be stalls selling crafts, baking, paintings, prints, and much more.

Performances will be held throughout the gala, with dancing displays from JKDA and RSCDS summer school, while Billy Anderson will be playing a whole host of our favourite tunes on his accordion. The City of St Andrews Pipe Band will also be marching through the gala grounds.

The alpacas from Bowbridge Farm will also be making a special appearance.

The St Andrews Coastal Rowing Club will be running its event on the same day, and once again hosting the duck race.

For adults concerned about possible dehydration, a licenced bar will be operating, and other food and drink will be available from the same area.

All funds raised will be invested in the maintenance and upkeep of the harbour and surrounding area. If you would like to rent a stall, offer your help, or make a donation, contact Marion on 07580 137116 or email marionmasons@hotmail.com.

The event begins at 11am and will run to 5pm.