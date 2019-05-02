St Andrews theatre hosts comedy inspired by Mary Queen of Scots

An irreverent comedy inspired by Mary Queen of Scots will be performed at the Byre Theatre in St Andrews on Thursday, May 9.

Award-winning production Marie – created by Perth Theatre and House of Mirth – is a darkly comic play about a London barmaid with dreams above her station.

It’s Thursday night in the Prince Arthur pub and their latest theme night is in full swing.

Landlady Liz is run off her feet, whilst husband Barry struggles to get into his new costume.

Elsewhere in London, a young woman from Edinburgh steps off a train, determined to make her dreams a reality.

Fast-paced and irreverent, Marie is a new play inspired by the life of Mary Queen of Scots but given a distinctly modern twist.

Sarah MacGillivray stars as Marie and the show is directed by Phil Bartlett, who directed the UK and Ireland tour of Matilda the Musical.

Phil said: “We first created Marie for the Edinburgh Fringe in 2017, and the show was originally planned to be a straight-forward exploration of Mary Queen of Scot’s life.

“As we developed the piece and learnt more about Mary, though, it turned into something stranger – a dark comedy about identity, ambition and paying tribute to your idols, whoever they are.

“Marie won the Scottish Arts Club Bright Spark Award at the Edinburgh Fringe and has since played fringe venues around the UK. We’re delighted to now be teaming up with Perth Theatre to take the show out on the road again and share our comic tale with the people around the country.”

Marie is at the Byre Theatre, St Andrews, on Thursday, May 9, at 7.30pm. For ticket, go to The Byre Theatre