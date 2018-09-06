St Monans prepares for annual art festival

The Edinburgh Fringe may have had its final hurrah for 2018, but the Scottish arts festival scene doesn’t stop at the end of August.

For this month brings more treats for art and music lovers with the St Monans Community Arts Festival, which is taking place this weekend (September 8-9).

The “Community” is a major aspect of the festival’s programme. Many of the artists and performers live locally, while others have close links.

Concerts include a performance on Sunday by the local Community Choir, featuring Glas Duo (one half hailing from St Monans, the other from Bulgaria); and a Saturday night gig by Crosswater – a group from both sides of the Forth (including St Monans bassist George Brown), who will be supported by several local acts.

“This is art for the community, in the community, by the community,” said festival secretary Helen Marshall.

“We want the village to be the owners of this festival. It is a weekend where everyone has the opportunity to express themselves as active participants and to enjoy the artistic endeavours of the village and its people.

Festival Treasurer Carol Copland added: “We pride ourselves on being an inclusive festival. We want to make it easy for everyone to participate. That’s why all events are free and include many family-friendly activities, with several that we know will particularly appeal to children who are coming along.

More details from on the Facebook page.