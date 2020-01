Stand-up comedian and chat show host, Alan Carr has added a second night at a Fife theatre to cope with “phenomenal” demand for tickets.

He has added an extras night on Sunday, September 6 at the Alhambra Theatre, Dunfermline.

Carr is also on satge on Saturday 5th.

The gigs form part of his new UK tour.

Tickets are on sale from the venue or HERE https://alhambradunfermline.com/