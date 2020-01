Stand-up comedian and chat show host, Alan Carr, is coming to Fife.

He has confirmed a gig at the Alhambra Theatre, Dunfermline, on Saturday, September 5 as part of his new tour.

Tickets go on sale on Wednesday at 10:00 am– and the theatre is expecting a huge response.

His last appearance at the Alhambra resulted in a full house.

Tickets cost £25.

More details at https://alhambradunfermline.com/