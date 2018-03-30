Star billing for folk singer Andrew Gordon

Andrew Gordon has been a folkie for as long as he can remember.

Born in 1976 in Fort William, but now living in Dunfermline, Andrew was brought up listening to the music of The Corries, and developed a deep love of traditional – and not so traditional– folk music.

Like many Scottish musicians, Andrew remembers the days when the family and neighbours would gather at Hogmanay, to drink, sing songs, and make merry.

“I remember my dad playing traditional folk music when I was growing up,” Andrew explained. “So it has always been a part of my life.

“I’ve always enjoyed music and taught myself how to play the guitar.

It was this growing talent that led to Andrew’s first gig.

“My first gig was when I was about 11 or 12-years-old,” he said. “I was in the Air Cadets and when we used to go away on trips and camping, I was often asked to bring my guitar along and sing some songs.

“So I guess that was my first taste of doing a show!”

Andrew started playing professionally when he was 13 and had his first solo performance at the age of 17 supporting Gaberlunzie in The Kings Arms, Perth, in 1994.

“I was quite nervous doing that show,” Andrew recalled. “But I still really enjoyed it. I didn’t really have the proper equipment so sang through a bass amp!”

Times have certainly changed for Andrew since that gig. His career really took off for him in 1999 when he played his first overseas gigs, visiting San Francisco and racking up nine gigs in three weeks.

Andrew steadily increased his profile, and the opportunity to live and play in North America proved too exciting to turn down and Andrew moved across the pond in 2004.

“It wasn’t just a few shows over in America,” Andrew continued.

“I moved over there for a few months and played some shows which was fantastic.

“People over there really get behind Scottish traditional music; they really come out and support it.”

Over 18 months he performed all over Ontario, Michigan and Indiana.

On returning to Scotland in 2005 Andrew picked up where he left off, and started building a touring schedule in Europe.

Andrew now performs in Germany several times each year, and is a regular at Stadthalle Gladbeck, Hermannsburg Highland Games, Folkival Festival in Nurtingen and the Kutschen Museum Gescher as well as venues in Stuttgart, Wezlar, Grevenbroich, Hagen, Altena, Borken, Bremen, Celle, Bad Fallingbostel and Esslingen.

He also has annual trips to Norway and Denmark. Andrew has also been lucky enough to perform with Skerryvore and The Red Hot Chilli Pipers in Scotland, and with Sean Cannon from The Dubliners at Stadthalle Borken.

Andrew’s music features a rich mix of traditional and contemporary Scottish songs. Some Irish, Canadian and English tunes also make it into the set.

The last few years have been very successful and Andrew has been playing more and more venues, racking up around 100 shows each year.

Andrew is now looking ahead to his next show which will see him play Star Village Hall in Glenrothes on Saturday, April 14.

“I’m big on community spirit,” he said. “So I wanted to do a show that would give something back. The money raised will go towards the Star Gala.”

And for those that come along to support such a great cause, what can they expect from the show?

“Well, the can expect a good night – hopefully!

“People can expect to hear songs that they do know so they can sing along, and songs that they don’t.

“I think it will be a great night and I’m really looking forward to it.”

Andrew Gordon plays Star Village Hall on Saturday, April 14. Doors open at 7.30pm. Tickets are priced at £7; concessions £5 and are available from committee and The Plough.

For more on Andrew, visit www.andrewgordon.co.uk