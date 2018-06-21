Status Quo’s Francis Rossi confirms Fife show

Legendary Status Quo lead singer Francis Rossi will share the extraordinary secrets of his 50-plus years in rock’n’roll when he takes to the stage for an intimate evening in Dunfermline’s Carnegie Hall next spring.

Rossi will talk about his mishaps and adventures as he opens up about the highs and lows of a life on the road with one of the biggest and most loved UK band of all time.

Status Quo, Ingliston, Edinburgh

The founder, lead singer and lead guitarist of Quo started his first band in 1962 and created Quo in 1967.

The band has since toured almost constantly, sold over 120 million albums globally and enjoyed more UK singles chart hits than any other rock band in history.

Rossi sang the first words at Live Aid in 1985, survived the obligatory rock’n’roll brush with alcohol and drugs, was awarded an OBE in 2010 and has a BRIT for his Outstanding Contribution to Music.

Having spent longer on the UK singles chart than The Beatles, while also making an amusing diversion into TV with an appearance on Coronation Street, the teetotal father-of-eight has some of the best rock’n’roll stories ever, accrued during an extraordinary life on the road.

And in I Talk Talk Too Much, he’ll share many of them for the first time. Expect laughter, revelations, tales involving some of the giants of music, exclusive video clips, snatches of classic tunes and a great night out.

Rossi will be joined on stage by award-winning writer and broadcaster Mick Wall.

Rossi said: “This show is something new for me. I’ll be looking back at some of the unbelievable things that have happened during my career. It’ll be good to get on the road once again and to do these shows. It will be live and unscripted, so god knows what could happen! One things for sure though, it’ll be a white-knuckle ride for me, but fans will get a real unvarnished insight into what’s happened over the years.

“I’ll be taking a guitar along to demonstrate how some of those Quo classics came into being, and hopefully we’ll take a few questions from the audience too. It’s been quite a ride, there’s a lot to share – I just hope I don’t talk too much!’’

Quo last played as a band in Fife when they headline ‘Rockhill’ which was held at Knockhill Race Circuit around 15 years ago.

Francis Rossi: I Talk Too Much takes place on Saturday, March 23. Tickets are available, priced £25 and £32.50 for VIPs, who get seats in the front rows and an exclusive VIP lanyard and photograph. To book, go online HEREOnFife, call 01383 602302 or visit the box office in person.