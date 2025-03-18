This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

The glam rockers are set to celebrate 15 years of Feel The Steel 🎶🎸🎫

Steel Panther have announced two additional UK tour dates alongside their Download Festival 2025 performance.

The glam rockers will perform two headline shows in London and Glasgow in June.

Here’s where they’re set to perform in each city and how you can get tickets, including pre-sale access.

Grab your best spandex and air guitar, as Steel Panther are set to perform two additional tour dates in the United Kingdom later this year.

The band are already part of the huge line-up at this year’s Download Festival at Donnington Park, but in celebration of the 15th anniversary of their album, Feel The Steel, the group are now set to play two headline shows in London and Glasgow.

Steel Panther are set to perform two additional UK tour dates alongside their Download Festival 2025 appearance.

The band are set for a whirlwind summer across Europe, performing not only at Download but set for appearances at Lisää Löylyä Festival (Finland), Tons Of Rock Fest (Norway), and Rockmaraton (Hungary).

Here’s where you can see the band play away from the festival fields, and when you can get tickets to see Steel Panther play in tour neck of the woods.

Where are Steel Panther performing in the UK in 2025?

The glam rock act are set to perform at the following venues on the following date:

When can I get tickets to see Steel Panther perform in the UK in 2025?

Pre-sale tickets

Those with access to O2 Priority or Artist pre-sales will be able to pick up tickets from 10am GMT on March 19 2025, with Live Nation pre-sales commencing on March 20 2025 at 10am GMT.

General ticket sales

General ticket sales will then take place from 9am GMT on March 21 2025 through Ticketmaster UK .

What did Steel Panther perform last time they were in the United Kingdom?

A nice slice of sleaze took place at the O2 Academy in Leeds when Steel Panther last toured the United Kingdom; Setlist.FM has the following setlist from that show which took place May 23 2023:

Eyes of a Panther

Let Me Cum In

Asian Hooker

All I Wanna Do Is F*** (Myself Tonight)

The Burden of Being Wonderful

Friends With Benefits

Death to All but Metal

1987 (with Kip Winger)

Ain't Dead Yet

Impromptu Song for a Girl

Girl From Oklahoma

Community Property

Party All Day (F*** All Night)

Encore:

Gloryhole

