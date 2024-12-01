The latest result from Strictly Come Dancing has been confirmed 📺

Strictly Come Dancing’s semi-final line-up is complete.

The public vote saw Tasha and Aljaz take on Montell and Johannes in the dance-off.

Just five couples are left in the show after musical week.

The line-up for the 2024 semi-final of Strictly Come Dancing has been confirmed. Just five couples are left to compete for the Glitterball trophy after musical week.

Scores on the leaderboard after last night were extremely close at the top - with just one point separating three couples. While one celeb was left adrift at the bottom with a score of 26.

The public were able to vote for their favourites overnight from Saturday (November 30) into Sunday (December 1). The results were announced and were as follows:

Who was in the bottom two?

Strictly Come Dancing.

Tasha and Aljaz were announced as being in the bottom two, despite strong scores from the judges on Saturday. They had scored 38, the joint-second highest score on the night.

While Montell and Johannes were also revealed to be in the bottom two after the public vote. They had performed a song from The Color Purple the night before.

Who was eliminated on Strictly Come Dancing?

The dance off saw Montell and Johannes go first, performing their rumba dance once again. Tasha and Aljaz went second and did their Argentine Tango to ex-wives from the musical Six.

After the judges cast their votes Montell was eliminated.

Who is in the Strictly Come Dancing semi-final?

Pete and Jowita were announced as the first couple to make it through to next week. They had scored the lowest with just 26 from judges and Pete described himself as ‘speechless’.

Chris and Dianne were confirmed as the second couple to have made it to the semi-final next week. This was then followed by a performance by the cast of Hamilton.

After the brief interlude, JB & Lauren were announced as the next couple in the semi-final. Sarah and Vito were the final couple to be safe and through to week 12 after the public vote.

The dance-off took place and Tasha and Aljaz survived and made it to the semi-final.

What did you think of Strictly Come Dancing this week - did the right couple go home? Let me know by emailing me: [email protected].