A new winner will hoist the Glitterball Trophy on Strictly 💃

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One Strictly Come Dancing star will lift the Glitterball Trophy

It comes after 13 weeks of competition.

But is the trophy the only prize the winner will get?

The winner of Strictly Come Dancing for 2024 will be revealed very soon. The final of the BBC competition airs tonight (December 14) and the result will be announced in the episode.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But as we prepare to wave goodbye to another series of Strictly Come Dancing tonight as another star has their name etched into the history of the show, you might be wondering what awaits the winner. Especially as rival autumn reality show I’m a Celeb was revealed to have no cash prize.

What does the winner of Strictly Come Dancing get?

Ellie and Vito won the glitterball trophy for Strictly Come Dancing 2023

It has been reported in recent years, including by Hello! Magazine in 2023, that there is a cash prize for the winner. The celebs reportedly get a flat fee of around £25,000 for participating in the show, with the money upping to £40,000 if they make it past week four and £60,000 for reaching the quarter-finals.

But the winner will walk away with an even bigger prize of £100,000, according to reports. And of course they will also get to lift the Glitterball Trophy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Why is the trophy called Glitterball?

It is rather simple, the Glitterball Trophy gets its signature name from the fact it looks like a glitter ball (also called a disco ball or mirror ball). It is circular and sparkly in a way that invokes being on a dance floor.

Who do you think will win Strictly Come Dancing in 2024? Share your pick of who will hold the Glitterball Trophy tonight by email: [email protected].