Strictly star Kevin Clifton brings new show to Fife

Strictly champion Kevin Clifton is bringing his stunning show, Burn The Floor, to the Alhambra Theatre in Dunfermline.

It doesn’t come until next May, but tickets go on sale tomorrow.

Clifton will be joined on stage by his sister, Joanne, who was also in BBC’s Strictly until 2017.

Kevin went on to win the 2018 series, dancing with Stacey Dooley.

Burn The Floor has taken audiences by storm since it first hit the stage two decades ago.

It’s a high-intensity, stunning show which has incredible dancers and amazing choreography.

It comes to the Alhambra on Friday, May 1, 2020.

Tickets on sale from Tuesday at 10.00a.m. from the theatre box office on (01383) 740384 or HERE www.ticketmaster.co.uk

