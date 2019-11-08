Tae Sup unveils two more line excellent line-ups for Kirkcaldy

As the end of 2019 draws ever closer, two more top line-ups are planned for the last Tae Sup Wi’ A Fifer events of the year.

The multi-genre club nights programmed by musician James Yorkston continue to prove popular at Kirkcaldy’s Adam Smith Theatre.

The penultimate event of the year takes place on Saturday, November 16 with champion slam poet and revered author Hollie McNish heading the bill which also features award winning folk brothers Ye Vagabonds and the newly forged duo of Nancy Kerr and Luke Daniels.

James said: “A special one this month, every single act is multi-award winning, from Ted Hughes Award winning poet Hollie McNish, through BBC and RTE Folk Award winners Ye Vagabonds, to Nancy Kerr and Luke Daniels, both of whom again have won multiple awards for their playing and singing.

“Luke Daniels’ Tarantella is one of my favourite ever albums, his accordion playing is sublime, and the album Shape of Scrape that Nancy made with Eliza Carthy is a classic of UK fiddle / viola singing.

“Ye Vagabonds The Hare’s Lament has been a favourite of mine this year, Ye Vagabonds coming out of the same new Irish scene that has produced young greats such as Lankum, Lisa O’Neill and Daoirí Farrell, all of whom have graced the Tae Sup stage.

“Hollie McNish is following some of the other great UK poets we’ve had at Tae Sup – Linton Kwesi Johnson, Ian McMillan, Geoff Hattersley. She’s someone who I’ve been wanting to see live for a while – my son calls her “the most wonderful poet of our age”, although he’s only nine so hasn’t read everyone, to be fair.”

Supported by Creative Scotland, Tae Sup continues to go from strength to strength, becoming a significant fixture on the region’s live music calendar.

And next month’s line up, which will bring the 2019 season to a close, is another one to look forward to.

Cult comedy icon Josie Long will return, and she’ll be joined by Turkish folk maverick Özgür Baba and SAY Award nominee Rachel Newton.