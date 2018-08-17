Tae Sup wi’ a Fifer has announced its biggest run of shows yet

Tae Sup wi’ a Fifer, the eclectic live music showcase curated by Fife singer-songwriter James Yorkston, has announced its biggest run of shows yet in the summer-autumn-winter of 2018.

The event is taking place this time not just at its usual home, the Adam Smith Theatre, in Kirkcaldy, but also expanding to the Edinburgh International Book Festival and Dunfermline’s Outwith Festival.

Justin Currie of Del Amitri.

Organised with support from Creative Scotland, each show will feature three or more varied and complimentary talents from different global avenues of indie, rock, folk, electronic and spoken word performance.

On Monday, August 27, the musical showcase will feature as part of Edinburgh International Book Festival in The Spiegeltent. There will be music from Sheena Wellington, Richard Dawson and poetry readings from Jamaica’s poet laureate Lorna Goodison and Jeet Thayil, poet and novelist, author of Narcopolis and The Book of Chocolate Saints.

The event will finish the festival in style with the songs and sounds of international supergroup Yorkston Thorne Khan. It is free to drop in.

On Friday, September 7, Tae Sup will be back at the Adam Smith Theatre in Kirkcaldy and then at Royal British Legion, Dunfermline as part of the Outwith Festival on Sunday, September 9.

Sheena Wellington.

On these dates the showcase will include Rachel Sermanni, who is a Scottish folk-noir balladeer from Carrbridge in Strathspey. She will perform along with Martin Carr, who was born in Thurso.

He formed The Boo Radleys in Merseyside in 1987, before making solo music as Bravecaptain. He now records under his own name, his latest album being New Shapes Of Life.

Lastly, Emma Pollock will take part.

She is a founding member of critically acclaimed Scottish band The Delgados. She has gone on to release three solo albums, the latest of which In Search of Harperfield was shortlisted for the 2016 SAY Award.

Meanwhile, in October, Del Amitri’s frontman Justin Currie will lead the line-up of performers at Tae Sup in the Adam Smith Theatre on Saturday, October 20.

Justin Currie is the singer and main songwriter in Del Amitri, who during a long and distinguished career have released four top 10 albums. In 2017 Currie released his critically acclaimed fifth solo album This is My Kingdom Now. He will be joined by Nell Ní Chróinín who is an Irish sean-nós singer from County Cork. She is the youngest ever person to receive both TG4’s Gradam Ceoil Traditional Singer of the Year Award and the prestigious Corn Uí Riada Award.

Also on the bill is Brigid Mae Power, who is an Irish singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist who paints her songs in dreamily expansive strokes, transporting earthly compositions into universal and exultant realms.

On Saturday, November 17, at the Adam Smith Theatre, Roddy Woomble will be performing as part of the musical showcase.

Roddy is the lead singer with much-loved Edinburgh indie-rock band Idlewild, as well as a prolific alt-folk solo artist. His debut solo album My Secret Is My Silence turned 10 in 2016.

He will be joined by Archie Fisher who is a master guitarist, singer and songwriter, MBE and one of Scotland’s foremost troubadours, known throughout the country as the host of BBC Radio Scotland’s award-winning Travelling Folk show.

Also taking part is Laura Moody who is a wildly alternative cellist, vocalist, avant-singer-songwriter, composer and theatre performer. She eschews laptops and loop pedals to explore what is possible using only solo cello and voice.

And, on Saturday, December 15, again at the Adam Smith Theatre, Tae Sup will feature Vashti Bunyan, Audiobooks and Michael Pedersen.

Vashti’s debut album Just Another Diamond Day was produced by Joe Boyd and released in 1970, becoming a cult classic. She began to write again and her second album Lookaftering was released in 2005.

Audiobooks’ Evangeline Ling is a “startling combination of Mark E Smith and Björk,” so says The Quietus, while her collaborater David Wrench has been described as a “benevolent, beautiful, disco-fingered wizard.”

Michael Pedersen is a Robert Louis Stevenson Fellowship winner, a John Mather Trust Rising Star of Literature, a Canongate Future 40, Neu! Reekie! co-founder/co-chief and much more.

For more information on Tae Sup Wi A Fifer visit: http://www.taesup.co.uk and www.onfife.com