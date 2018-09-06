Tae Sup wi’ a Fifer is back in Kirkcaldy this weekend with three exceptionally talented artists set to take to the stage.

The line-up at the Adam Smith Theatre tomorrow (Friday) is: Emma Pollock, who is a founding member of critically acclaimed Scottish band The Delgados. She has gone on to release three solo albums, the latest of which In Search of Harperfield was shortlisted for the 2016 SAY Award.

Also featuring is Martin Carr who formed The Boo Radleys in Merseyside in 1987 before making solo music as Bravecaptain. Carr, who was born in Thurso, now records under his own name, his latest album being New Shapes of Life.

While the third act is Rachel Sermanni, a Scottish folk-noir balladeer from Carrbridge in Strathspey.

In 2011, Rachel Sermanni released her first EP, The Bothy Sessions, recorded quite spontaneously, deep in a Highland forest with 10 friends. Soon to follow came the studio EP, Black Currants. And on September 12, 2012, Rachel’s debut Album, Under Mountains, was set free into the ether. She has since gone on to release more albums and recently brought out a digital EP.

Tae Sup wi a Fifer, created by Fife singer-songwriter James Yorkston, recently announced its biggest run of shows yet.

Organised with support from Creative Scotland, the eclectic live music showcase features three or more varied and complimentary talents from different global avenues of indie, rock, folk, electronic and spoken word performance.

Over the next few months a number of artists have been lined up to perform at the Adam Smith Theatre including Justin Currie, singer and main songwriter in Del Amitri and Roddy Woomble is the lead singer with much-loved Edinburgh indie-rock band Idlewild, as well as a prolific alt-folk solo artist.

