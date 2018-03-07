Take a musical trip with GAMA Youth

Have you heard about the 50 Glenrothes kids travelling through Europe on a double-decker bus?

Well you can join them if you come along to GAMA Youth’s production of ‘Summer Holiday’ in Rothes Halls from tomorrow (Thursday) to Saturday.

You won’t need a passport – just a ticket to enjoy fun, dance and of course those unforgettable Cliff Richard classics such as The Young Ones, Do You Wanna Dance and Summer Holiday.

The cast have been rehearsing hard since September, and with the youngest traveller just 10 and the oldest 18 it shows that young people can support each other and have fun together regardless of age.

This is possibly the cheapest continental holiday you will have this year – and you won’t need to worry about the exchange rates! Not for an hour or two anyway!