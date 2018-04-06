Take a peak inside The Attic at a treasure trove of memories

Wee ones – and their grown-ups! – are invited to join in with an extravagant tea party under the stars at Kirkcaldy’s Adam Smith Theatre, this Sunday, April 8.

Starcatchers, Scotland’s National Arts and Early Years organisation, bring their acclaimed production The Attic to Adam Smith Theatre.

The Attic is an intimate and participative theatre experience for 2-5 year-olds and their grown-ups.

Created and performed by some of Scotland’s finest talent, the play explores the tender and loving relationship between a young girl, Lucy, and her grandmother, as they rummage through suitcases and boxes where memories are stored.

The hidden treasures they discover are precious reminders of the past but inspire playful interactions between the two that help them create new memories together and bring the sleepy attic to life.

Set to a beautiful live piano score by David Paul Jones, The Attic is both nostalgic and a celebration of finding joy in the present, of which the entire audience – young and old – are an integral part.

The Attic was first created by Hazel Darwin-Clements as part of her Starcatchers Artist in Residency at The Byre Theatre, St Andrews, in 2010, and followed on from the success of Round in Circles (2010) and The Forgotten Forest (2011). Hazel’s most recent production Hup (2016), co-created with Abigail Sinar, was made in association with the RSNO and performed to sell-out audiences at the Fringe in 2016.

Hazel said: “We’ve discovered The Attic afresh for 2018 audiences. We always knew this show was precious – something we wanted to hang on to and share with future audiences.

“We’ve all changed over time, and grown. It was interesting to find some aspects of the show as exciting and others that needed to be reviewed.”

Starcatchers is Scotland’s national arts and early years organisation, specialising in creating performances and exploring creative activity for babies, toddlers and young children aged 0-5 and the adults who care for them.

Productions are designed for both babies and their adults, providing beautiful, safe and stimulating spaces in which to share an experience together.

The Attic is at the Adam Smith Theatre, Kirkcaldy, on Sunday, April 8, with performances at 11.30am and 2.30pm.

For tickets, see www.onfife.com