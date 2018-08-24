Take the trail in Fife to discover a wealth of arts and crafts

People are being invited to follow a unique art trail to see the work being showcased by professional artists and designers in Central Fife next weekend.

Central Fife Open Studios takes place on the first weekend in September each year. It has been set up to give local artists and designers the opportunity to show their work to the public and celebrate the wealth of talent in this area.

It is a free event for the public - very much like Open Doors, but with no need to book. All Fifers need to do is simply choose the studios they would like to visit and go and meet the artists and see where they work.

Studios in Kirkcaldy, Dysart, Burntisland, Kinghorn, Aberdour, East Wemyss, Thornton, Glenrothes, Lower Largo, Leven and other areas will be open from 10am to 6pm Saturday and Sunday and this will be an opportunity to speak to over 30 artists about their methods and sources of inspiration and perhaps buy or commission original art, whether it is textiles, jewellery, paintings, ceramics, or photography.

The aim of the event is to raise awareness of the talent within and around Central Fife.

There are a number of Kirkcaldy artists taking part including Irene Hutchison Thomson, Adrienne Honeyman, Lindsay Kilpatrick, Fay McGlashan, Hazel Terry and Penelope Sinclair. Irene, who will be showing her new calendar for 2019, alongside original paintings, cards, prints and other small items at her open studio in Linn Place, told the Press: “It is a chance for local artists and designers to open their home so people can come along and see their work. People can just come and have a look, they don’t need to buy anything.

“There will be arts and crafts, jewellery, original paintings as well as photography - lots of different items on show. I am really looking forward to taking part.”

To find out more about the artists and designers taking part visit: www.centralfifeopenstudios.org or email: info@centralfifeopenstudios.org.