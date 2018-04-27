Take the train for an amazing weekend of art in Fife

Art lovers in Fife are being invited to make tracks for a special weekend event celebrating local artists and railway station buildings from bygone days.

Eleven venues along the east coast railway line in Fife are opening their doors on May 5 and 6 in an exhibition of art, poetry and heritage for the third annual Artline Open Doors weekend.

Burntisland's Platform Studios

A growing number of artists who base themselves in refurbished station buildings, will open the doors of their special studios to the public, alongside local heritage centres, to give visitors an insight into both their work and the work which has been carried out to ensure the continued use of some of the old railway buildings.

Connected by the famously scenic main line linking London, Edinburgh and the South to Aberdeen and the North, the venues will showcase painting, craft, poetry, jewellery and local history, with some of the work for sale.

Kinghorn Studios and Gallery has completely transformed previously empty rooms at Kinghorn station. The space is now home to Lynette and Douglas Gray’s scenic studios and is a busy gallery where exhibitions change throughout the year.

Their Artline exhibition is ‘Hill Fever,’ paintings from the Scottish Hills by Douglas Gray. The works include portraits of places the artist loves while others take a satirical look at the conventions surrounding hill activities. Upstairs, Lynette will give tours and demonstrate brush work.

Lynette Gray helped start up Artline in Fife

Burntisland Platform Studios, which originally housed the station’s waiting rooms, were converted into artists’ studios in 2012 by Fife Historic Buildings Trust.

The building now houses creative spaces for artists Sally Grant, Beth Legg, Grace Girvan, Ebba Goring, with Gingerbread Designs (textiles and ceramics), Sophie McKay Knight (fine art) and Susie Redman, whose wares are woven on a traditional Swedish floor loom.

The restored 19th century Old Station House at Burntisland harbour is now home to textile artist Susy Kirk’s creative space EKleKtiK where she uses colours and patterns inspired by global fabrics, folk-art and tropical flora and fauna to hand paint and stitch her luxury goods.

Aberdour Heritage Centre opened in the station building in August 2017 and is new to this year’s Artline programme. It displays information on the town’s rich heritage from ancient times to the present day, including a village timeline, a children’s corner and an electronic touch table with a wide range of historical information. The extensive station gardens of the Victorian era have attracted many visitors over many years.

Aberdour Signal box is now a ceramics studio

Aberdour Signal Box Studio is a private studio in a beautifully refurbished signal box, primarily used for creating ceramic work by artist Lynette Gray. Two guest artists, painter and illustrator Catherine Lindow and creative woodworker Paul Neal will display their work.

Inverkeithing station’s waiting room will show rail art and prose by local artists and poets Sheena Berry and Maureen Sangster. ‘Circle Line – ConverStations’ is a celebration of Fife’s Circle line and comprises 22 posters with poems and fictional historical conversations depicting stations, iconic buildings, historical events and people such as the riggers who built the Forth Railway Bridge and Adam Smith.

Kirkcaldy Galleries will show Nexus: Meetings At The Edge, an exhibition centered on the works of 19 jewellers from across Britain.

Visitors are encouraged to take the train to the venues, enjoying what is one of the UK’s most scenic rail routes.

Susy Kirk in her workplace

The venues are open Saturday and Sunday, May 5 and 6 from 10am-4pm with the exception of Kirkcaldy Galleries, which is open Saturday 9.30am-4pm and Sunday noon-4pm. Venues are free and many include station gardens.

The stations on the Artline are used by commuters every day and all are easily accessible.

For rail travel information visit www.scotrail.co.uk or phone National Rail Enquiries on 03457 484950.

Other stations taking part include Cupar, Ladybank and North Queensferry, and venues with art links, adjacent to the stations are also involved in the project.

Restoration of the railway buildings has been made possible through ScotRail’s Adopt a Station scheme, and grants from the Railway Heritage Trust and the Stations Community Regeneration Fund, while funding for Artline came from the Association of Community Rail Partnerships and Transport Scotland’s Small Grants Fund.

For details of the full programme visit www.theartline.co.uk.

Artline Open Doors Weekend came about from a chance remark made by Kinghorn artist Lynette Gray back in 2014 about promoting the renovated railway premises which had been restored. The idea took root and Lynette got in touch with fellow artists to see if they would be interested in putting on some kind of exhibition, and the first Artline event was held the following year. “It was not a commercial event, but rather something about giving back to the community and promoting the work being done to restore these old premises and bring them back into use,” she explained. “The first to be done was at Ladybank station and the rest followed on. “We were lucky to get funding from the Railways Heritage Trust and Scotrail and the Kinghorn Studios has been a great success for Douglas and I. “I then took over the signal box at Aberdour two years ago to restore it as a ceramics studio and opened it last year. “It has been growing a bit every year and we now have 11 stations taking part.”