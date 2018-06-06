Taking to the stage for Singin’ in the Rain

Harbourlights, East Neuk Theatre Company, will have Anstruther residents singin’ in the rain when they bring the classic musical to Waid Community Campus later this week.

The group will perform the musical at the campus on Thursday and Friday, starting at 7.15pm.

Based on the 1952 movie, Singin’ In The Rain JR. takes place in Hollywood during the last days of the silent movie era. The story follows Don Lockwood, one half of the celebrity silent movie star ‘couple’ Lockwood and Lamont, and the extreme measures taken when his co-star’s high-pitched and nasal voice threatens the duo’s transition into talking pictures.

Tickets are £8 (£6 concession) and can be purchased from Govan’s Optometrist on Shore Street, or at the Waid Campus reception on show evenings.