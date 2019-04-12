Ten great gigs to see in Fife in 2019

There are some smashing live gigs coming up at venues across Fife this year.

It’s good to see the theatres pulling in some big names, as well as the growing presence of the Woodside Hotel, in Aberdour on the music scene

So, who to see and where to see ‘em?

Here are 10 gigs we think are worthy of your consideration over the coming months. Book early and enjoy the best live music in Fife!

1 Mari Wilson,

Wednesday, June 5, Woodside Hotel, Aberdour

Think TOTP in the ’80s, and the singer with the 1960s look and the great beehive hairdo … and a cracking band in The Wilsations whose number included actress Michelle Collins and the glorious singer, Julia Fordham.

Mari is best remembered for her huge hit ‘Just What I Always Wanted’ and this is a rare chance to see ‘Miss Beehive’ perform live in Fife.

She scored half a dozen chart hits across the 1980s with her band The Wilsations, including a cover of Cry Me A River, and, since then, has turned her attention to playing live and appearing on stage.

In 2000 she portrayed Dusty Springfield in Dusty: The Musical, while her own show, Pop Deluxe, pays homage to many great singers including Petula Clark, Sandie Shaw and Cilla Black.

She also penned a one-woman musical, The Love Thing, in 2005, and, in 2012, recorded an album of her favourite songs.

Ticket info HERE http://woodsidehotelaberdour.co.uk/events/



2. John ‘Rhino’ Edwards

Thurs & Fri, May 10-11, Backstage at Green Hotel,

Kinross.

What do yo do when Status Quo are off the road? Well, you take your own band out to play in small venues.

Bass player John ‘Rhino’ Edwards is heading this way for two nights. He also has an album out – the follow-up to his debut released some 15 years ago.

That long gap can be put down to life on the road, and in the studio with Quo.

Edwards’ own career spans much more than the denim-clad rockers - he was once part of Dexy’s Midnight Runners y’know!

Ticket info HERE www.mundellmusic.com



3 Albert Lee

Wed & Thurs, May 22 -23, Backstage at Green Hotel, Kinross.

Lee’s pedigree is second to none in a career which spans the decades – from replacing Jimmy Page in the Crusaders to working with the likes of Joe Cocker, Emmylou Harris, and Eric Clapton who he stayed with for five years.

Lee also performed with his own idols, the Everly Brothers.

A chance to savour a true masterclass up close and personal.

Ticket info HERE www.mundellmusic.com



4 MacFloyd

Saturday, August 24, Carnegie Hall, Dunfermline

The 40th anniversary of the release of The Wall gives this Pink Floyd tribute the perfect backdrop for their 2019 tour.

The double album remains a Floyd classic – one you don’t often to get to see in such a small venue either!

Tear down the wall, and enjoy the brilliant guitar riffs and Roger Waters scathing lyrics all over again.

Ticket info HERE www.onfife.com



5 Les McKeown’s Bay City Rollers

Saturday, September 7, Alhambra Theatre, Dunfermline.

Rollers’ fans of a certain vintage will love this one – a night to sing along, word perfect, to every single one of the hits which made this Scottish boy band into a global phenomenon all those decades ago. The music? Perfect three minute pop songs that still fill dance floors to this day, and if you have never shang-a-langed, well, this is your chance to grab your tartan scarf and experience what it felt like to be part of Rollermania. File under ‘cheesy … but hugely entertaining.’

Ticket info HERE www.alhambradunfermline,com



6 Barbara Dickson/Nick Holland

Saturday, September 21, Carnegie Hall, Dunfermline

Barbara’s return to Fife forms part of the ‘Carnegie 100’ celebrations – and it’s always a joy to hear her sing live. Her outdoor summer gig at the Botanics in St Andrews, in the company of fellow Fifer Rab Noakes, was a sheer joy to watch. This time she is accompanied by Nick Holland on keyboards.

Ticket info HERE www.onfife.com



7 Happy Mondays

Friday, October 25, Alhambra Theatre, Dunfermline.

The fact they are still going is probably the biggest surprise of ’em all,but the Mondays can still pack them in for a night of Madchester-inspired dancing and partying.

This gig will take you back to 1990 and Pill ‘N’ Thrills And Bellyache, their platinum selling album which took them into the mainstream.

Almost 30 years on, Bez is still doing his freaky dancing and shaking those maracas!

Quite possibly a contender for gig of the year!

Ticket info HERE www.alhambradunfermline,com



8. Skinny Molly

Sunday, August 25, Backstage at the Green Hotel, Kinross

If southern rock is your bag, these guys are must-sees.

The pedigree of Lynyrd Skynyrd, the Rossington Collins Band and Blackfoot runs through the line-up.

The line up has been pretty solid for the past 17 years during several albums.

Their motto is simple - as long folk want to to see them, they’ll keep playing.

And the music from the south still has a timeless appeal…

Ticket info HERE www.mundellmusic.com



9. Soft Machine

Friday, October 11, Backstage at The Green Hotel, Kinross

There are still a fair few old prog rock fans out there, and this gig is their idea of heaven.

Soft Machine are one of the big names of the genre.

The Canterbury band didn’t have a huge amount of commercial success, but they are one of the most influential around.

It’s remarkable to think that three of the four founding members are still on the road today – guitarist John Etheridge, drummer John Marshall and bass player Roy Babbington.

Ticket info HERE www.mundellmusic.com



10. Dr Feelgood

Saturday, November 23, Backstage at The Green Hotel, Kinross

The original Canvey Island rockers are still going strong – and their gigs remain a joy to attend.

From the ’ 70s to the modern day they serve up the very best live R&B imaginable.

Go and enjoy – it’s as simple as that – as the band rattle through the classics such as Milk and Alcohol and Down at the Doctors.

Ticket info HERE www.mundellmusic.com