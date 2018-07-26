The biggest little music festival in Fife

It’s described as the biggest little music festival in the Kingdom, and with good reason.

After all, who could argue against it with this year’s Gig In The Car boasting no less than 40 live acts, on three stages, over two days... and all from a hotel parking lot in Leslie!

Former Seahorses front man Chris Helme is one of the Saturday headliners.

From up and coming home grown talent in the shape of The Ellies from just a stone’s throw away in Glenrothes, to indie music legends The Wedding Present, one of the true darlings of the 90s indie music scene , it’s a festival which guarantees a kaleidoscope of styles and sounds to suit all ears and tastes.

For seasoned music fans across Scotland, the Greenside Hotel situated in the sleepy town of Leslie, in the shadow of Lomond Hills, has long been on the radar as a respected nurturing ground where you can witness tomorrow’s talent today.

For Reagan Gallagher, Greenside Hotel owner and man behind this weekend’s events, it’s a labour of love and an unswerving desire to keep the fires burning when it come s to promoting the very best from today’s music scene.

“Back in the day we were the first port of call for those groups who were a stepping stone away from the big stages of T in The Park festival and other similar music weekends and this weekend’s event is a throw back to that,” Reagan tells the Press.

The Catch 22s are one of the main attractions on the Sunday.

“We’ve got the big headliner acts that will undoubtedly pull in the crowds and that’s great, after all the reputation of the likes of The Wedding Present and ex-Seahorses main man Chris Helme, their reputations go before them.

“But it’s always been about giving young talent a chance to shine and I’ve tried to put together a roster of acts over the two days that reflect that too.

“After all they are the future and with the ever decreasing number of venues in which to hear live music of all types these days, it’s one of the main reasons for this year’s weekender.”

Headliners The Wedding Present represent a major coup for Reagan and have already ensured healthy ticket sales for next weekend’s musical bonanza.

Indie music legend David Gedge of The Wedding Present.

Hailing from Leeds in 1985, and fronted throughout that time by David Gedge, The Wedding Present’s George Best album cover graced many a student digs back in the day and they will arrive in Leslie armed with an impressive back catalogue of indie rock favourites.

As will Chris Helme, the one time singer in John Squire’s post Stone Roses outfit The Seahorses, who will no doubt entertain the masses with his solo show.

Meanwhile, remaining true to the young and unsigned band ethos of tomorrow’s talent today, Dunfermline outfit Native Sins will grace the stage on Saturday.

Formed in 2014 and already with a couple of singles under their belts, the four-piece rock outfit are made for the event will no doubt delight.

The same can also be said for Glenrothes’ hardworking favourites The Ellies who will be sure to come with a following as their reputation continues to grow.

And the acts keep on coming with the late additions of Nick Mercer, former frontman with Glenrothes legends Sergeant, and high-octane energy punk rockers The Decrees.

But, while the music is the main draw, the event will include wealth of other on-site attractions including a Bucking Bronco, shooting gallery, beat the goalie shootout, slush puppy cocktails, merchandise stall and refreshments,

A range of freshly prepared meals and fast foods will also be available from the the Greenside.

Who’s playing and when to see them:

Saturday:

The Wedding Present - Chris Helme - Billy Bibby & The Wry Smiles - Murray Torrance - Miracle Glass Company - Beta Waves - Native Sins - The Ellies - Nick Mercer - Monsters on Movie Posters - Sunstinger - The Sunshine Revolution - The Shows - The Plastic Mac - Astral Suns - Nick Shane - Kevin Mair - Conall Adam - Billy Mitchell - Clara Bell - Rab Thomson - Duncan Vincent.

Sunday:

Root System - The Decrees - The Catch 22s - The Lackeys - Carousel - Saus & the Secret Soulmates - Ray Kelly & the bad boys - Dan Dismal & the Darkstars - Splendid Suns - Messed up Youth - Aye Hobos - Underneath the Lights - The Fakes - Rise of the Fallen - The Dude Pistons - Hound - Konnor Holden - Rhythm & Booze - Romay O’Donnell - Luke McLaren - Joe Fisher.

Tickets:

A handful of £30 weekend tickets, as well as day passes area available at www.wegottickets.com. The weekend is family friendly with young people between the ages of 10-17 available to attend with an accompanying adult.