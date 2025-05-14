The Celebrity Traitors will be released later in 2025 👀

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Celebrity Traitors is set to arrive later in 2025.

The BBC has offered fans a first look at the highly anticipated spin-off.

But what does the trailer show?

It is almost time to return to the beautiful Scottish highlands for another game of murder and deception. The Celebrity Traitors is on the horizon and the BBC has finally offered fans the first look.

A brief clip has been released by the broadcaster - and the prize for winning the show has been revealed. Claudia Winkleman will return to be on hosting duties as the cast has been confirmed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Claudia Winkleman is back to present the celebrity version of The Traitors. | CREDIT LINE:BBC / Studio Lambert / Cody Burridge

But what does the trailer show? Here’s all you need to know:

BBC drops first look at The Celebrity Traitors

The Beeb has surprised fans by releasing a 30 second teaser for the highly anticipated spin-off show - based on the hugely popular hit show. It features host Claudia back in the Traitors Castle, which is cast at night with a grandfather clock ominously ticking away in the background.

She declares: “Look at all those famous faces: smiling, popular, talented, clever, respected, all hoping that we’ll play nicely because they are celebrities. They couldn’t be more wrong.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It features close ups of the celebs portraits on the wall of the breakfast room. We’ve embedded the clip above - please give it a moment to load in.

Who is in the cast of The Celebrity Traitors?

The full line-up for the BBC series has been confirmed. It includes the following famous faces:

Alan Carr - Comedian

Cat Burns – Singer/Songwriter

Celia Imrie – Actor

Charlotte Church – Singer/Activist

Clare Balding - Broadcaster and Author

David Olusoga - Historian and Filmmaker

Joe Marler – Former England Rugby Player and Podcaster

Joe Wilkinson - Comedian

Jonathan Ross - Presenter

Kate Garraway - Broadcaster

Lucy Beaumont - Comedian

Mark Bonnar - Actor

Nick Mohammed - Actor and Comedian

Niko Omilana - Content Creator

Paloma Faith - Singer/Songwriter and Actor

Ruth Codd - Actor

Stephen Fry - Actor, Writer, Presenter

Tameka Empson – Actor and Comedian

Tom Daley – Olympian, Author, Broadcaster and Entrepreneur

What prize does the winner of The Celebrity Traitors get?

The celebrities will play the ultimate game of detection, backstabbing and trust, in the hope of winning a cash prize up to £100,000 for a charity of their choice.

Claudia added: “We’re incredibly lucky these brilliant people have said yes. I’d love to say we’ll take it easy on them and they’ll just wander round the castle and eat toast for a couple of weeks but that would be a lie."

When will The Celebrity Traitors be released?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is set to arrive on the BBC in autumn, it has been confirmed. Expect an exact date to be revealed in the coming months.

A regular season of The Traitors is also on the cards for early 2026. So fans will be eating good over the next 12 months.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at www.yourworld.net/submit . It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.