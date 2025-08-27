The Fortune Hotel is not on TV tonight, and ITV has explained why 🚨

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Fortune Hotel will not be on as usual tonight (August 27).

ITV has moved the reality show from its regular slot.

But when will it be on TV next and the reason for the change?

Check-in for the Fortune Hotel this week has been slightly delayed. ITV has moved the show from its usual slot on a Wednesday night in a schedule shake-up.

Viewers who switch on the tele expecting to find out what happens next on the hit reality series are in for a rude surprise this evening (August 27). It has been pushed back by 24 hours and it means the date of the final has also changed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stephen Mangan is on hosting duties once again. But when can you expect the show to be on this week?

Why is The Fortune Hotel not on TV tonight?

The Fortune Hotel is back for series 2 | ITV / Tuesdays Child

ITV has been forced into rejigging its television schedule this week due to its coverage of live football. The Fortune Hotel has been pushed back from its usual Wednesday night slot tonight (August 27) as a result.

The channel will instead be showing the EFL Cup game between Grimsby and Manchester United. It starts at 7.30pm and runs through to 10.20pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Luckily, fans will not have to wait long for The Fortune Hotel to return.

When is The Fortune Hotel on TV next?

The show will be back in just 24 hours time, so while fans face an extra wait for the latest episode it is not as bad as it could have been. The Fortune Hotel returns tomorrow (August 28) night.

It will start at 9pm on ITV1/ STV on Thursday night. The broadcaster is also set to air the series two final on Friday (August 29) with the winners set to be revealed in that episode.

The preview for the next episode, via Radio Times, reads: “The four remaining pairs face a Hotel Game with a twist that sees them targeting one another with daggers, but only if they can answer revealing questions about their rivals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The Day Trip Challenge sees one player from each pair imprisoned in a historic fort. They rely on their partner's communication skills to escape by solving symbol-based clues and racing to unlock their chained-up briefcases.”

If you love TV, check out our Screen Babble podcast to get the latest in TV and film.