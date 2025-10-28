The Great British Bake Off is just seven days away from crowning its series 16 winner. Baring any major disasters, a clear favourite is expected to become the latest champion.
The four remaining amateurs will return to the tent for the 2025 semi-final in just a few hours. Only three spots are up for grabs in next week’s grand finale, so there will be another hard goodbye this evening.
Viewers who have been watching week-by-week will not be surprised by who is the favourite to win the whole competition. There has been a clear frontrunner for a while and they are backed to go all the way.
Gambling.com has revealed the latest odds prior to tonight’s (October 28) semi-final. See who is the favourite to win before Patisserie Week.
Learn what challenges you can expect to see in the 2025 semi-final - as stern tests are set by the judges. Plus remind yourself of the start time for the latest episode.