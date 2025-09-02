The Great British Bake Off series 16 cast: who are the bakers this year? Full cast on Channel 4

By Matthew Mohan-Hickson

Digitial Reporter

Published 2nd Sep 2025, 08:56 BST

Meet the bakers heading into Channel 4’s tent for Great British Bake Off series 16 😍🍰

The Great British Bake Off will serve up the first slice of series 16 in just a matter of hours. The long wait is almost over, and it is all so exciting.

Channel 4 has confirmed what time the iconic cooking show will be on TV tonight (September 2). It will start at the same time each week throughout the autumn.

Personalise your daily news with NationalWorld - sign up here.

The cast of series 16 was revealed by the broadcaster last month, and they will be heading into the tent dreaming of glory. One of the bakers is hoping to secure a “show first” and make Bake Off history this year.

Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith will be casting their discerning eyes over the latest batch of contestants. Remind yourself of who won last year’s edition - and how fan favourite Dylan reacted.

Meet the 12 bakers who are competing on the show this year. Learn where they are from and what to expect.

If you love TV, check out our Screen Babble podcast to get the latest in TV and film.

38-year-old Aaron lives in London with his boyfriend. He is an Senior Systems Architect and is heading into the Great British Bake Off tent. He is "a passionate baker who fuses French patisserie with Caribbean flair".

1. Aaron - London

38-year-old Aaron lives in London with his boyfriend. He is an Senior Systems Architect and is heading into the Great British Bake Off tent. He is "a passionate baker who fuses French patisserie with Caribbean flair". | Channel 4 Photo: Channel 4

Photo Sales
30-year-old Hassan from South Yorkshire is heading into the GBBO tent. He is an Analytical Research & Development Scientist and applies his learning to baking. Hassan takes "an analytical approach to baking".

2. Hassan - South Yorkshire

30-year-old Hassan from South Yorkshire is heading into the GBBO tent. He is an Analytical Research & Development Scientist and applies his learning to baking. Hassan takes "an analytical approach to baking". | Channel 4 Photo: Channel 4

Photo Sales
29=year-old Iain is part of the line-up for Great British Bake Off 2025. Originally from Coleraine, Iain lives in Belfast with his girlfriend Dervla and their cat, Viktor. A software engineer Iain is a self-proclaimed "Yeastie Boy".

3. Iain - Belfast

29=year-old Iain is part of the line-up for Great British Bake Off 2025. Originally from Coleraine, Iain lives in Belfast with his girlfriend Dervla and their cat, Viktor. A software engineer Iain is a self-proclaimed "Yeastie Boy". | Channel 4 Photo: Channel 4

Photo Sales
Born and raised in Edinburgh, 23-year-old Jasmine now calls London home. She is a medical student and learnt the basics of bread and cakes through her Mum and aunts. When she’s not in hospital placements, Jasmine’s likely sea swimming, running half marathons or playing hockey for her university team.

4. Jasmine - London

Born and raised in Edinburgh, 23-year-old Jasmine now calls London home. She is a medical student and learnt the basics of bread and cakes through her Mum and aunts. When she’s not in hospital placements, Jasmine’s likely sea swimming, running half marathons or playing hockey for her university team. | Channel 4 Photo: Channel 4

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:BoostTVChannel 4Great British Bake Off
News you can trust since 1871
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice