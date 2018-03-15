The Guizards say ’Allo, ’Allo to audiences in St Andrews

Listen very carefully, we’ll say it only once:

It’s the 1940s and French café owner Rene and his wife are trying to hide two British Airmen from the Nazi Generals, as well as a special portrait of the fallen Madonna concealed in sausage in the cellar.

Complete with all the favourite characters from the 1980s original TV show, whether you’re a die-hard fan of ’Allo ’Allo or have never seen an episode, a night of one liners, and hilarious gags awaits.

This comedy, written by Jeremy Lloyd and David Croft, is being performed by long-established, Fife amateur dramatic group The Guizards, at the Byre Theatre in St Andrews.

The show opens on Wednesday, March 21, and runs until Saturday, March 24; and then again from Tuesday, March 27, to Saturday, March 31.

Evening performances are at 7.30pm, and there are two Saturday matinees at 2.30pm.

Tickets are available from the Byre Theatre box office or online at www.byretheatre.com.