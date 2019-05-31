The Magic of Motown is heading to Fife

Music fans are invited to the biggest party of the year as the unstoppable Magic of Motown show returns to the Kingdom tonight.

Seen by over a million people in the UK, the show is one of the biggest success stories in British theatre history.

Audiences should prepare themselves for 40 back-to-back classic Motown hits, glittering costume changes, dazzling dance moves and outstanding musicianship in this explosive concert experience.

The show, which is at the Alhambra Theatre in Dunfermline at 7.30pm, celebrates the sound of a generation as the timeless music of Marvin Gaye, Diana Ross, Stevie Wonder, The Temptations, The Supremes, The Four Tops, Martha Reeves, Jackson 5 and Smokey Robinson are sensationally recreated by a talented cast and band.

The concert features all your favourite songs, including: Ain’t No Mountain, Signed Sealed Delivered, Grapevine, Get Ready, Dancing In The Streets, My Girl, Blame It On The Boogie, Uptight, Endless Love, My Cherie Amor, All Night Long, Heatwave and many more.

Audiences are guaranteed an evening of fantastic music as they listen to the sounds of the Motown era which produced some of the biggest solo singers and groups who went on to have hugely successful careers.

The Magic of Motown show, which was at the Alhambra last June, was created 13 years ago and since then it has gone from strength to strength.

Speaking to the Press last year, Andre Lejaune, show creator, said: “It started out as a Four Tops show in Gran Canaria.

“But people were saying to me you need to come to England because people there love Motown. I came over with people from the show and there were some problems, so I started doing solo performances.

“I met this guy from an international music agency and he gave me £3000 in advance and he put us around holiday camps like Butlins and Pontins.

“We started doing regular shows and I put together a proper Motown production. We got the girls, the guys and sorted out the choreography it was good!

“After that we did a Four Tops Show and we were working every day and it really trained us how to be on stage on a regular basis.”

The show is on at the Alhambra on June 1.