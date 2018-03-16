The name’s Bond, Barbara Bond ...

You’ve heard of MI5 and MI6, but who knew there was a real-life MI9?

Now historian Barbara Bond will be uncovering the secrets of this wartime British department in Kirkcaldy next weekand explaining its role in producing escape maps for allied Prisoners of War between 1939 and 1945.

She’ll be discussing the many great escapes from the likes of Colditz, as well as the ingenious ways in which maps were smuggled into the prisoner of war camps, concealed in official clothing or secreted in compartments in items such as pencils.

It takes place at at the School of Midwifery, University of Dundee Fife Campus, Kirkcaldy. on March 19, tickets priced £8 and £10.