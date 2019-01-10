The new year is all jazzed up at Hill of Tarvit

The New Year kicks off with a bang at the National Trust for Scotland’s Hill of Tarvit mansion with exciting music events to brighten up the cold, dark winter evenings.

Geraldine Graf, hospitality and events manager at Hill of Tarvit, said: “We’ve got a great programme of musical events at the Hill of Tarvit Mansion.

“Our Jazz Brunches are hugely successful and offer a great opportunity to enjoy a relaxing Sunday with fantastic food, while also supporting young musicians in Fife by giving them an opportunity to perform in a casual environment, displaying their great musical abilities.”

In January, the focus is on jazz and on Saturday, January 19, Jazz in the Mansion features Brian Kellock.

Scotland’s world class jazz pianist and a musician respected on both sides of the Atlantic for his imagination, creativity and encyclopaedic knowledge of the jazz repertoire will perform in the Great Hall.

On Sunday, January 27, it is the Jazz Brunch. Delicious buffet-style food, including all the continental breakfast favourites as well as some fabulous hot dishes and special delights, are accompanied by some great live jazz music performed by the Fife Youth Jazz Orchestra.

In February, The Other Guys are at Hill of Tarvit. Scotland’s premier all-male a cappella ensemble, they will perform on Saturday, February 2.

Founded in 2004 by a group of friends who wanted to bring the American tradition of collegiate a cappella to the university town of St Andrews, The Other Guys combine the classical with the contemporary and their philosophy has always been to entertain.

The group uploads their musical parody videos to YouTube, including ‘Royal Romance’, a tribute to the wedding of Prince William and Kate Middleton based upon Lady Gaga’s ‘Bad Romance’ and their follow-up video ‘St Andrews Girls’ a cover of Katy Perry’s ‘California Gurls’.

The group competes nationally and has travelled internationally on several tours.

On Saturday, February 16, the New Focus Duo which features Scottish National Jazz Orchestra saxophone star Konrad Wiszniewski and Euan Stevenson on the keyboard come to play.

The pair are one of the most appealing, most beautifully-realised projects to emerge on the Scottish jazz scene in recent years.

Wiszniewski and Stevenson have an understanding that makes the saxophone and keyboard instrumentation sound and feel like a bigger ensemble.

They’ll feature music from their enthusiastically received second album ‘New Focus On Song’, as well as its Scottish Album of the Year-shortlisted predecessor and a few refreshed jazz standards, creating superbly accessible, hauntingly memorable jazz for the 21st century.

To conclude the February events, there is another opportunity to enjoy one of the mansion’s fabulous Jazz Brunches on Sunday, February 24. Booking for all these events is required. Visit the National Trust website for more information.