All together now... “Why this car is automatic, It’s systematic, It’s hydromatic...”

To celebrate 40 years since the popular musical hit the big screen, OnFife is putting it back where it belongs for a special sing-a-long event.

Fans can sing their hearts out along with Danny and Sandy and all the T-Birds and Pink Ladies at the event at the Adam Smith Theatre on Friday, August 17 at 7.30pm

Tickets cost just £5 (£1 booking fee) and can be purchased at the box office or online here.