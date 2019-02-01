The Shackleton Trio and Rachel Carstairs play Crail Folk Club

Crail Folk Club has lined up an exciting double bill for its first guest night of 2019.

The highly-original and energetic Shackleton Trio will be playing at Crail Town Hall on Thursday, February 14.

And joining them on the bill will be rising star Rachel Carstairs, one of Scotland’s most exciting young traditional singers/violinists.

The Shackleton Trio are one of the hardest working bands on the scene, and have gained significant UK and international exposure, becoming an in demand name on the folk circuit. Georgia Shackleton (fiddle, vocals), Aaren Bennett (guitar) and Nic Zuppardi (mandolin) are natural talents of the folk tradition.

Their self-penned material blends seamlessly with their imaginative, yet authentic, re-workings of traditional folk standards, influenced by British, American and Scandinavian folk traditions, with a regional twist from the group’s native East Anglia.

Rachel Carstairs comes from Keith in the north east of Scotland, and is currently studying traditional music at The Royal Conservatoire of Scotland.

She started singing at the age of four, and first started playing the violin as a seven-year-old. She attended The National Centre of Excellence in Traditional Music in Plockton, where she further developed her passion for Scots Song.

Rachel has appeared on both TV and radio, and has entertained audiences at major events and top venues across the country, including The Bothy Ballads Champion of Champions Competition, The National Piping Centre, Glasgow Royal Concert Hall and The Blue Lamp – Aberdeen Folk Club.

The entertainment at Crail Folk Club on Thursday, February 14, begins at 8pm.