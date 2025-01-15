Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Traitors had yet another devilish twist up its sleeves 👀

The Traitors returned and managed to drag its cliff-hanger from last week.

An ‘evil’ twist saw the players have to find missing players.

And after such a long wait, the identity of the victim of the deadly card game was finally revealed.

The Traitors returned after leaving audiences with a brutal cliff-hanger last week. Fans have had to wait four whole days to discover the fate of the players of the deadly card game.

Fozia and Leon were left with a 50/50 chance of being ‘murdered’ by The Traitors after a dastardly twist. Viewers were left stunned by the challenge and all has now been revealed.

The Traitors returned for its third week of episodes tonight (January 15). Find out what happened.

Who was murdered tonight?

The nation is gripped by The Traitors | BBC

Fozia and Leon were the two faithfuls left in the deadly game of cards on Friday (January 10) night. The episode opened with the conclusion as the two took turns to pick a card, in a bid to find the ‘life’ card and save themselves.

After two rounds both had flipped over death cards - but the producers decided to make viewers wait even longer to discover who had survived. It jumped forward to breakfast the next morning as the faithfuls began arriving.

With the four players who faced the deadly card game missing, Claudia arrived in the room and revealed that the Traitors had played an “evil” game. She informed the players at breakfast that one of the four had been murdered and three were missing.

They had to return to the scene of the ‘crime’. During the mission it was revealed that Fozia had been murdered - and Leon had survived.

The Traitors then ‘killed’ Fozia face-to-face, in what may just be a series first moment. She declared: “Linda I knew it was you”.

Due to Linda’s banishment (more on that later), Minah was forced to recruit - as there was just one Traitor left.

Who was banished on The Traitors tonight?

The suspicion was on Linda from early on - as Jake continued his crusade against his favourite target. However other names mentioned in the first few minutes of the episode included Minah, Leanne, Leon and once again Freddie.

But Alexander quickly came under suspicion over his reaction after getting out of his coffin. Leanne told the audience in her to-camera interview that his reaction was too calm.

The result of the mission, the other two ‘missing’ players also came under suspicion. Although Anna turned her gaze on Minah - wondering if being asked to ‘hold her drink’ had been the moment she was chosen for the game.

Prior to the roundtable, Leanne came under a bit of suspicion from Alex - steered by Linda - after she had raised Linda’s name the previous episode.

Linda was the first to speak up at the roundtable, as she attempted to address Jake’s queries about her ‘emotional’ response to Livi’s murder last week. She then pointed the finger at Leanne.

Anna brought up Minah’s name up at the roundtable over ‘handing her a drink’ the night before. Joe questioned Alexander’s explanation of the card game earlier in the day - perhaps not the strongest reason for suspicion seen so far this season.

In a bit of a shock move, Lisa brought up Linda’s name - after wondering ‘why I am still here’. While Alexander and Leanne got into a heated argument as each accused the other.

When Claudia stopped for a vote count, it was split with two votes each for Linda, Leanne and Alexander. And while the vote continued to be close, Minah turned on her fellow Traitor and voted for Linda.

Linda was ultimately banished. Revealing to the table that she was a traitor.

What was the mission in this episode?

In a major twist, the mission involved finding the three missing players from the card game. It echoed the funeral march from last year - which was one of the truly memorable moments of 2024 TV (in my opinion).

The players had to solve riddles to find locations and recover the missing players - with £6,500 up for grabs, if they completed it within an hour. Claudia then campily told the viewers that the missing players were kept ‘in coffins’.

Anna was the first one to be discovered and she explained about the ‘death match’ card game to the rest of the players. The second coffin was left in a boat on a lake and the players had to pull them to shore - with Alexander climbing out.

Finally they reached the scene of the card game the night before and had to search through the graveyard to find the remaining ‘missing player’. It was finally revealed that Leon had survived and Fozia had been ‘murdered’.