51 Shades of Maggie returns to Alhambra

Audiences in Fife have another chance to catch the hit stage show Fifty One Shades of Maggie.

It makes a welcome return to the stage at the Alhambra Theatre in Dunfermline on Saturday, September 8.

The show has enjoyed three sell-out Scottish tours and ten separate runs of full houses in England, Ireland, and Australia – underlining its huge appeal.

Written by Leesa Harper, it stars Leah MacRae, best known for her roles in hit soap-drama, River City, and the hugely popular comedy Gary: Tank Commander.

She was Scotland’s original and favourite ‘Maggie Muff’ and returns in that role in this new production.

The show is a send up of the wildly successful ‘50 Shades’ novels.

What started out as a post on Facebook has now spawned a hugely successful hit show.

In 2013 Leesa hit the spot with her social media comments, and quickly generated a lot of interest in Northern Ireland with her Belfast-based spoof of Fifty Shades of Grey.

It went viral and had 29,000 followers!

Hitting the Belfast stage in January 2013 Maggie Muff, Big Sally Ann and Mr Big sold out all 9,000 seats – and a hit was born!

Since then the play has been seen in multiple Scottish, Irish, English and Australian tours.

Originally entitled 50 Shades of Red White and Blue, for legal reasons the play is now called 51 Shades of Maggie.

It tells the story of lovable Maggie and her search for love.

Maggie is a working class girl who, like many women, has been let down by the men in her life.

Attending an interview at the Social Security Office Maggie meets the handsome and hunky Mr Big.

Will he turn out to be the man of her dreams, or will his “Private Room of Pain” put her off?

It’s a hilarious story with lots of bawdy, naughty bits – hence the clear warning it contains themes of an adult nature which aren’t for anyone under the age of 16, or, come to think of it, most men.

This is very much one for a girls’ night out, unless you are brave (or are dragged along –if so, just go with the flow and brace yourself for a night of love, booze, and ... whips!

Tickets are on sale on – full details at the Alhambra box office or www.alhambradunfermline.com