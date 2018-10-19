Billy Mack’s back for Alhambra panto run

Fife’s theatres are gearing up for another season of panto.

The great tradition of slapstick humour, songs and good triumphing over evil continues to hold strong appeal with local audiences.

Sleeping Beauty poster, Alhambra Theatre

The Alhambra Theatre in Dunfermline has unveiled its 2018 panto as the classic, Sleeping Beauty.

It also stars Billy Mack, Fife’s favourite dame, as Mrs Muddles.

The man whose name alone is enough to fill the seats, heads west again to play the starring role in this year’s big festive show.

And he can’t wait for the curtain to rise.

Billy said: “‘I am thrilled to be returning to play the Dame at the Alhambra. The Alhambra is a wonderful venue, and I can’t wait to once again tread the boards.

“Expect special effects, jokes, comedy costumes, and surprises a plenty. I am really excited to begin the run.”

Billy is again joined by Alan Orr as Sully Wully –last seen round here in The Dolls – as his comedy sidekick, and the cast also includes National Theatre of Scotland actress Jo Freer in the role of Good Fairy.

Mark Hayden, star of The Mousetrap, and National Theatre Play ‘One Man, Two Guvnors’, is the Time Lord.

Scottish actor Craig McDougall, last seen on Blind Date, takes on the part of The Prince, with Helena Mitchell arriving in Dunfermline off a CBeebies Kate and Mim- Mim live tour to play Sleeping Beauty.

The show opens early in December and runs through to the end of the month – a packed schedule of evening and matinee shows.

Bruce Strachand, director, said: “I can’t wait to get started on this year’s production.

“The Alhambra has a ever growing reputation for producing high quality pantomimes, and I am delighted to part of this exciting new production.

“ I am very much looking forward to working with the amazing cast. The show will deliver a slightly different take on the magical fairy tale. Our audiences are going to have sparkling time this Christmas at the Alhambra and it’s set to be fun for the whole family ’

Sleeping Beauty has much to live up to – last year’s panto, Jack And The Beanstalk, played to 25,000 patrons, while The Stage newspaper rated the venue as in the ‘premier league’ for festive shows.

Sleeping Beauty runs from December 7-29. Ticket details from theatre and via www.ticketmaster.co.uk