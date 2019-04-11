Four great stand-up comedy stars coming to Fife

Some of the biggest names in stand-up comedy are heading to Fife for live gigs over the coming months.

The Alhambra Theatre in Dunfermline is playing host to shows by Rhod Gilbert, Jimmy Carr, Jason Byrne and Henning Wehn.

Rhod Gilbert

The comedy quartet gets underway with Gilbert’s show at the venue on Monday, June 24.

It’s his first stand-up tour for six years and follows on from his successful BBC series ‘Rhod Gilbert’s Work Experience’ in which he tried his hand at a range of unique roles – from performing on stage with a symphony orchestra to spending time at sea.

You may also be interested in:

Underage drinking crackdown as Links Market hits Kirkcaldy

Jason Byrne

Snooker legend Jimmy White comeing to Fife

Do you remember Olivers bakery in Kirkcaldy?

Gilbert is a regular on the major panel shows such Have I Got News For You and Would I Lie To You, and he was also host of Never Mind The Buzzcocks for five series.

Jimmy Carr has been a regular visitor to the Alhambra, and this year he has back to back shows on September 24 and 25.

Expect a night of quick fire gags where no topic is tabooo, and some razor sharp put downs for anyone brave enough to heckle him.

Last time I saw him at the venue, he asked the audience what was the worst Christmas present they’d ever got. One man shouted out: “Your DVD!”

Jason Byrne is also back for a night of high energy comedy.

The king of the Edinburgh Festival Fringe – his 2018 show was simply outstanding – is back with Wrecked but Ready which marks his 23rd consecutive year in stand-up.

He’s a human dynamo on stage who is at his very best chatting to his audience.

Byrne is at the Alhambra on Saturday, September 28.

If anyone can get laughs out of Brexit, it’s surely Henning Wehn, the German comedy ambassador now resident in the UK.

When is smart, articulate and downright funny – and his shows are always a joy to watch.

And He is on stage on October 19, by which the time UK may well have actually left the EU.

Or, possibly not ...

Ticket details for all shows at the box office or online HERE www.alhambradunfermline.com