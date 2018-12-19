Izzy Wizzy! Sooty is coming to Fife!

One of the most legendary children’s TV shows in history is set to hit the stage in Fife next year.

The Sooty Show comes to Rothes Halls, Glenrothes, on April 10.

Sooty, Sweep and Sue have been a huge part of children’s entertainement across several generations.

The glove puppets were launched by Harry Corbett, with Sooty making his bow (silently) in 1948.

He was joined by Sweep and Sue, and made his TV debut in 1952. It remains the longest running continuing children’s programme in the UK,

Harry’s son, Matthew, took over, in 1976 and, after 20 years at the helm, he retired and passed his legacy on to Richard Cadell, the current host.

There are two shows at Rothes Halls – one at 11.30am and one at 2.30pm with a chance to meet Richard and Sooty afterwards!

Full details at www.onfife.com