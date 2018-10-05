New theatre show taps into young Fife talent

The National Theatre of Scotland is marking Scotland’s Year of Young People by staging a major radical new festival of international performing arts – and it’s coming to Fife.

The Futureproof Festival sees 10 daring national and international companies working with local young people to create 10 exciting new productions in 10 locations, including Rothes Halls, Glenrothes, on October 19 and 20.

Theatre-maker Greg Sinclair will curate Lots and Not Lots – a concert of voice and movement performed by 12 local young people in Glenrothes.

It will see the youngsters act as a choral unit, exploring concepts of fullness and nothingness, veering between an intricate tapestry of layered voices and bodies to moments of fragile still silence. Improvised vocal outbursts and flashes of absurdity will dispel the illusion of perfection and give glimpses of the personalities within the ensemble.

Shows take place at6 2.30pm and 7.30pm

Ticket details from www.onfife.com