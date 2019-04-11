Rising star Sindhu Vee brings stand-up show to Fife

Fans of stand-up comedy should note the name of Sindhu Vee.

An Edinburgh Comedy Award best newcomer nominee 2018, she makes her Adam Smith Theatre with a live gig on Thursday, October 3.

It forms part of her tour of her critically acclaimed show, Sandhog, which has now been extended to include extra dates.

Sindhu casts her expert eye over a range of issues from children, parents and partners.

She was a huge hit at last year’s Fringe across the Forth –I saw her at a recording of Stop The Press featuring Jo Caulfield, and she was excellent.

She also has a Comedy of the Week podcast on BBCR4, and has done the rounds of the TV panel games including QI with Alan Davies and the evergreen Have I Got News for You on BBC1.

Ticket info HERE www.onfife.com