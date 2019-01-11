The best shows to see at St Andrews’ Byre Theatre in 2019

There can’t be many other theatres showcasing work as diverse as Billy Joel and Frank Zappa in one season.

The Byre’s winter 21019 programme covers every market possible with a range of live shows, films, and lunchtime performances which ought to keep the box office ticking over nicely.

The Springsteen Sessions (Pic: Cath Ruane)

The St Andrews theatre also follows in the footsteps of the Adam Smith Theatre in Kirkcaldy with a series of NTLive evenings – and it also has a series of classic films, from the Lavender Hill Mob to Titanic to A Few Good Men

What else is on offer? Here’s our guide to the best of the Byre:

LUNCHTIME CONCERTS:

Auld Reekie’s Sangster

Richard Michael (Pic: Walter Neilson)

Wednesday,January 30

Before Oswald and Burns, there was Allan Ramsay, wigmaker, poet, playwright, publisher – a man who dominated Edinburgh cultural life in the first half of the 18th century. A rare chance to hear his story.

Richard Michael:

History of Jazz Piano (Pt II)

Donna Hazelton

February 6

Richard is well kn own through his work with Fife Youth Jazz Orchestra, and this show celebrates the era when the Swing of Count Basie made way for Be-Bop, Powell and Monk.

And part three? It follows on March 6

Lunchtime Concert With Georgia Browne and Tom Foster

February 13

A trio of newly devised suites of French dance music by court composers from the end of Louis XIV’s reign, including François and Louis Couperin, Dornel, Hotteterre and Monteclair.

Scottish Chamber Orchestra

April 10

A night of flute duos from around the world showcasing an eclectic mix of compositions including works by Australian Ross Edwards, Mozart and Telemann.

MUSIC & THEATRE

Creedence Clearwater

Reimagined

February 8

It was 50 years ago, farmer Max Yasgur opened up his farmland to host a festival. They called it Woodstock, and nothing was ever the same again.

Channel your inner hippy as this band celebrate the music of Creedence Clearwater Revival.

They promise authentic costumes, original vintage gear – and some classic tunes.

An Evening With Donna Hazelton

February 9

It was back in 2004 that Donna, from Leven, was among the winners of the Channel4 competition ‘Musicality’ – and she hasn’t looked back since then.

From panto to theatre to music, she has forged a fantastic career and entertained audiences around the UK. She comes back to the Kingdom for this show that is packed full of classic songs.

The Springsteen Sessions

February 16

With The Boss recovering from his Broadway stint and quashing rumours of a UK tour this summer – boo! – Scotland’s very own Springsteen Sessions are as close as you will get to the real thing on stage any time soon.

They’ve been to the Byre before and kicked-up a fair amnount of dust with a full house on its feet. If you’re a Springsteen fan, go see ‘em. These guys are good. Seriously good.

St Andrews New Music Week: Fitkin and Zappa

February 23

Not many folk take on the unique work of the late great, Frank Zappa so a tip of the hat to the ensembles at the heart of this show.

The programme also features the pulsating rhythms of British composer Graham Fitkin and promises to be a unique experience.

SAMS: My Fair Lady

February 26-March 2

A landmark show for St Andrews Musical Society.

It was 80 years ago they started rehearsals for their first production, and they celebrate this landmark with a classic production that boasts one of the finest scores ever written.

Lerner and Loewe’s award-winning story of a cockney flower girl transformed into an elegant lady is a must-see – and you’ll be singing along to : Wouldn’t It Be Loverly and I Could Have Danced All Night.

Piano Man: Billy Joel Experience

March 16

You really can’t go wrong with the Billy Joel songbook, can you?

From ghe cheesy, chart-topping Uptown Girl to the piano ballads and early career belters, he has penned some great songs which are recreated on stage in this show.

It’s a Joel-esque two and half hour celebration which will have every fan singing along, word perfect, to every single track,..

Go join ‘em!

Captain Sunshine: Super Human Heroes

March 31

A show for young ones – this is pirtched at the eight-12 years market.

Captain Sunshine is a super human hero who isn’t living up to his name. He’s stopped smiling , and needs someone to turn that frown upsde down.

A comical musical dance with lots to enjoy

Lea MacRae: My Big Fat Fabulous Diary

May 3

You’ll recognise Leah from BBC hits River City and Gary Tank Commander – not to mentnion the hit stage show 51 Shades Of Maggie.

Nowe she brings her new show to the Byre, which pretty much does what it says in the title.

Packed with humour, songs and stories, it has sold out in Glasgow and Ayr already.

The Jerseys: Oh What A Night

May 4

You all know the Franki Valli songbook, so sit back and enioy it one more time with this UK tribute act’s journey through his greatest hits.

Hotel California

May 10

There are more than a few Eagles’ tribute acts on the circuit these days, simply because the band’s songbook is so rich and durable.

This six-piece outfit serves up a 100-minute Eagle-tastic show which takes in all the classics from the band that, in between break ups and fall-outs, delivered the coolest Californian sounds ever.

The Dark Carnival: Unplugged

May 27

Conceived, written and directed by Matthew Lenton, this is something different – and something well woerth seeing.

The world of Weimar cabaret meets danse macabre and classic songwriters of musical theatre. Imagine a musical score which takes in Lionel Bart and Leonard Cohen, and a story that tells of newcomers to the afterlife who discover that death isn’t actually the end.

A real treat for the senses which offers music, spoken word ... and a free whisky!

The Summer Of Love

May 31

We opened our music highlights with reference to Woodstock, so let’s wrap it up with a return to the summer of love.

It’s 1967 all over again, everyone has flowers in their hair and is looking cool in their kaftans.

Peace, love and understanding sit at the heart of this recreation of the music of that era which embraces all the classic bands backed by footage from the area.