Theatre show celebrates family life

A Dundee theatre company has created a new children’s show celebrating grandparents and our international heritage.

Fuora Dance Project, founded in 2014 by two Dundee-based Italian dancers, decided that with everything in such turmoil around the world, they wanted to show children the positives of being close with your family and knowing your international heritage.

Giulia Montalbano, the company’s artistic director, explained: “Having lived in the UK for nearly 10 years and Dundee for six, my husband, my family and I have had the most incredible time here.

READ MORE Colin Cloud brings his astonishing show to Fife

However, when people started talking about the Brexit vote, my future here began to feel uncertain and with the outcome of the vote, I questioned whether I was welcome here.”

The company decided not to be brought down and created something that celebrates international ties instead – and Fuora Dance Project developed, W-hat About?, the story of what happens when a Scottish grandfather meets his estranged Italian granddaughters for the first time since they were babies.

Montalbano says: “We want grandparents, parents and children to all come and see our work and take something away. When my family visited me in Scotland I began to notice the fascinating cultural and language differences and how with humour, welcoming and understanding these were overcome.”

In W-hat About?, Azzurra and Alessandra use Italian and movement to communicate with grandfather Robert while he exchanges with them in English resulting in misunderstandings a plenty but somehow they are able to laugh and understand each other.

The show is aimed at children aged four plus, and comes to the Adam Smith Theatre, Kirkcaldy, on October 19. More information at www.onfife.com