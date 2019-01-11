Unique comedy show at Byre Theatre, St Andrews, is signed

After a sell-out run at the Edinburgh Fringe, two-time Scottish Comedian of the Year finalist Ray Bradshaw is taking his critically acclaimed stand up show ‘Deaf Comedy Fam’ on a four-month UK tour, and it includes a date in Fife.

The show has broken new ground by being the only stand-up set performed and signed by the comic himself. Being raised by deaf parents, Ray’s first language is British Sign Language (BSL).

He has many hilarious and eye-opening tales to share – including the time he learned that Santa wasn’t deaf, getting out of trouble with traffic police and discovering a relative doing the interpretation for raunchy late night telly.

Deaf Comedy Fam presents a first for stand-up comedy as Ray tells his stories in English as well as sign language.

He launched the show at the Glasgow International Comedy Festival and enjoyed a complete sell-out before moving to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe for a critically-acclaimed run.

Ray launched his career in 2008, and has enjoyed success on stage and in broadcasting. He has numerous radio credits with BBC Scotland and BBC Radio 4. He also had a smash-hit run with ‘I Dare Ray To… ‘ in 2015, as well as two sell-out seasons at Adelaide Fringe in 2015 and 2016. In the past year alone, Ray has performed at Adelaide Fringe, Melbourne International Comedy Festival, amongst others.

The show is at the Byre Theatre, St Andrews on January 26. For tickets: www.byretheatre.com