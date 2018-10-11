Theatre group rolls the dice with new Fife musical

Gangsters and gamblers will be the order of the day when members of Youth Music Theatre Scotland (YMTS) stage their latest production at Lochgelly Centre this weekend.

Around 34 young people will be performing their version of Guys and Dolls at the centre on Friday at 7pm and Saturday at 7pm along with a Saturday matinee at 2pm.

They are bringing their production of the original 1950 musical, which is set in New York, to life as they tell the story of gambler Nathan Detroit who has few options for the location of his big craps game.

Needing $1,000 to pay a garage owner to host the game, Nathan bets Sky Masterson that Sky cannot get the virtuous Sarah Brown out on a date. Despite some resistance, Sky negotiates a date with her in exchange for bringing people into her mission. Meanwhile, Nathan’s longtime fiancée, Adelaide wants him to go legit and marry her.

Amanda Glover, creative director, said the cast have been busy rehearsing for the show since Saturday.

She said: “It’s a great old school musical and it fits in really well with our 2018 programme. We wanted to showcase different productions and different types of shows that will stretch the youngsters in different ways. They have been loving it and they have taken it on really well, finding all the comedy moments. This show has a lot of good numbers in it too – like Luck Be a Lady Tonight and Sit Down You’re Rockin’ The Boat.”

She said this production will finish off a successful 10th anniversary year for YMTS. This year the members have performed High School Musical, Made in Dagenham, West Side Story, the gala performance in August and now Guys and Dolls.

Amanda continued: “This has been a really good season and it has been great for our 10th anniversary year. We have also recently announced the details for our 2019 programme and our productions will include the Addams Family, Jesus Christ Superstar, Annie, 13 The Musical and Bare.

“Even if people aren’t familiar with the story of Guys and Dolls they should come along and see it – it is a really good fun show.” Tickets, priced £12.50/£10, are available from www.onfife.com