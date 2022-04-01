14 things to do with the kids in Fife during the Easter holidays

There’s plenty happening across the Kingdom to keep them busy and having fun.
Here are just a few suggestions of activities we thought might do the trick.
1. Links Market, Kirkcaldy
For the first time since 2019 the Links Market returns to Kirkcaldy's Esplanade. This year's fairground will be in town from April 13 to April 18. There will be plenty of rides, stalls and amusements to keep all ages happy at Europe's longest street fair. One of the big attractions this year will be the 180ft 'City' Star Flyer.
2. The Wizard of Oz, Easter Panto
Follow the Yellow Brick Road to the Alhambra Theatre in Dunfermline for an Easter pantomime production of The Wizard of Oz on Friday, April 15. Starring comedy legend Bobby Davro as the Scarecrow and X-Factor and Celebrity Big Brother’s Stevi Ritchie as the Tin Man. Come and join in the fun of this show which is packed with dance routines, well known pop songs, lots of audience participation and plenty of laughter for all the family. Visit www.alhambradunfermline.com
3. Easter Grotto
Visit Scotland’s first Easter Grotto at the Scottish Deer Centre. Your chance to meet the Easter bunny and get an exclusive Scottish Deer Centre egg. Hunt for easter eggs around the park using the special map to win a prize. Running daily until April 17 from 10am to 4pm. Easter experience tickets are £6.95 per child and are in addition to standard entry tickets to the park. Visit www.scottishdeercentre.co.uk
4. Easter fun at Craigtoun Park
Craigtoun Park near St Andrews is opening its gates for the new season from Saturday, April 2. A special Easter Fayre will run on Saturday, April 16 and Sunday, April 17. Entrance, parking and entertainment are free of charge. The Easter Bunny Trail and crafts are £3 per child. There will be storytelling sessions and party games both days. Danny Phoenix will be providing musical entertainment on the Saturday and there will be a magic show and balloon modelling on the Sunday. Visit www.friendsofcraigtoun.org.uk for more information.
