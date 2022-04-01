14 things to do with the kids in Fife during the Easter holidays

4. Easter fun at Craigtoun Park

Craigtoun Park near St Andrews is opening its gates for the new season from Saturday, April 2. A special Easter Fayre will run on Saturday, April 16 and Sunday, April 17. Entrance, parking and entertainment are free of charge. The Easter Bunny Trail and crafts are £3 per child. There will be storytelling sessions and party games both days. Danny Phoenix will be providing musical entertainment on the Saturday and there will be a magic show and balloon modelling on the Sunday. Visit www.friendsofcraigtoun.org.uk for more information.

Photo: Contributed