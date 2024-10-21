1 . Kirkcaldy Hallowe'en Festival

A series of events are planned around the Lang Toun in the coming days for a special Hallowe’en festival. The event promises some spooky goings on with something to get everyone in the spirit. Those events planned include The Dance Shack Spooktastic Horrorfest Dance Show (Friday, October 25); Contrived Cabaret’s Hallowe’en Spooktacular Extravaganza (Saturday, October 26) and a Hallowe’en Holistic Fayre (Sunday, October 27) all at The Kings Live Lounge. On Monday, October 28 there will be a Kids’ town centre spooky walk (meet at the Town House at 6pm), and a Haunted Kirkcaldy Walk takes place on Tuesday, October 29 (meet at Ravenscraig Castle at 6.15pm). For the younger family members there’s the chance to enjoy Spooky Story Time at Couple O Mugs on Wednesday, October 30. Sessions run at 6pm for Tiny Tots (ages four to six); 6.45pm for Primary Screams (ages seven to 10) and 7.30pm for Tween Terrors (ages 11 to 13). The festival will finish on Thursday, October 31 with a Pumpkins in the Park treasure hunt in Beveridge Park. Meet at the lions at 6pm. For more information on any of the events visit the Kirkcaldy Halloween Festival Facebook page. Photo: Jon Savage