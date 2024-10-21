From family friendly spooky trails, crafts and story-telling sessions, to pumpkin carving and ghost tours, there’s plenty going on this year for those who love all things Hallowe’en.
Here we feature just some of the Hallowe’en themed events taking place in Fife in 2024.
Dare you take part in any?
1. Kirkcaldy Hallowe'en Festival
A series of events are planned around the Lang Toun in the coming days for a special Hallowe’en festival. The event promises some spooky goings on with something to get everyone in the spirit. Those events planned include The Dance Shack Spooktastic Horrorfest Dance Show (Friday, October 25); Contrived Cabaret’s Hallowe’en Spooktacular Extravaganza (Saturday, October 26) and a Hallowe’en Holistic Fayre (Sunday, October 27) all at The Kings Live Lounge. On Monday, October 28 there will be a Kids’ town centre spooky walk (meet at the Town House at 6pm), and a Haunted Kirkcaldy Walk takes place on Tuesday, October 29 (meet at Ravenscraig Castle at 6.15pm). For the younger family members there’s the chance to enjoy Spooky Story Time at Couple O Mugs on Wednesday, October 30. Sessions run at 6pm for Tiny Tots (ages four to six); 6.45pm for Primary Screams (ages seven to 10) and 7.30pm for Tween Terrors (ages 11 to 13). The festival will finish on Thursday, October 31 with a Pumpkins in the Park treasure hunt in Beveridge Park. Meet at the lions at 6pm. For more information on any of the events visit the Kirkcaldy Halloween Festival Facebook page. Photo: Jon Savage
2. Spooktacular Sunday Storytime, Kirkcaldy
Kirkcaldy Galleries is hosting this special Hallowe’en themed storytime drop in session from noon until 2pm on Sunday, October 27. All are welcome to come and enjoy the stories of the season. No booking required. Photo: Contributed
3. Hallowe’en at Rothes Halls
Enjoy a spooky tale or two plus a seasonal craft in the Rothes Halls library on Saturday, October 26 and take part in a spooky scavenger hunt before enjoying a deliciously ghoulish breakfast. Sessions run at 9.30am and 10.30am. Tickets, which should be booked in advance are £5. Ticket allows one adult to accompany the child but their breakfast is not included. To book visit the OnFife website. Photo: Contributed
4. Family Hallowe’en Party, Kinghorn
A family Hallowe’en party in aid of Kinghorn Children’s Gala is taking place at Kinghorn Community Centre on Saturday, October 26 from 6pm to 9.30pm. There will be free arts and crafts, a 50/50 raffle, party games and competitions for best pumpkin and best fancy dress (for kids and adults). All children must be accompanied by an adult. The cafe is closed so bring your own snacks and drinks. Tickets are £2.50 with under 5s free available from Kinghorn Community Centre Photo: Bill Henry