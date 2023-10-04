News you can trust since 1871
There's a wide range of activities happening over the next few weeks to help entertain the kids.

16 things to do with the kids in Fife over the October holidays 2023

In case you’ve forgotten, but we’re sure you’ve not, come the weekend the kids will be on holiday once again.
By Fiona Dobie
Published 4th Oct 2023, 17:36 BST

It’s never easy to keep them entertained when the schools are off. Here are just some ideas of things that are happening across the Kingdom over the next few weeks that may help make the holidays easier and more enjoyable.

Dress up for a Hallowe’en special from Artie who is guaranteed to get you singing along with Artie’s Singing Kettle Hallowe’en at Rothes Halls on Sunday, October 15.  Expect to hear your favourite Singing Kettle songs.

1. Artie's Singing Kettle Hallowe'en, Rothes Halls

Dress up for a Hallowe'en special from Artie who is guaranteed to get you singing along with Artie's Singing Kettle Hallowe'en at Rothes Halls on Sunday, October 15.  Expect to hear your favourite Singing Kettle songs.

The Whirlybird – a funny, playful and uplifting show featuring movement, music, birdsong and puppetry is at the Byre Theatre, St Andrews on Thursday, October 12.

2. The Whirlybird, Byre Theatre

The Whirlybird – a funny, playful and uplifting show featuring movement, music, birdsong and puppetry is at the Byre Theatre, St Andrews on Thursday, October 12.

Planet Botanic Holiday Club, for P1 to P7's, is back for October 2023! Join us every weekday from Monday, October 9 to Friday, October 20 at the St Andrews Botanic Garden. Designed for kids from P1-P7 (age 6-11) who love nature, wildlife and spending time outdoors. Booking essential, costs £38 per child per day.

3. Planet Botanic Holiday Club

Planet Botanic Holiday Club, for P1 to P7's, is back for October 2023! Join us every weekday from Monday, October 9 to Friday, October 20 at the St Andrews Botanic Garden. Designed for kids from P1-P7 (age 6-11) who love nature, wildlife and spending time outdoors. Booking essential, costs £38 per child per day.

The Haunting at the Kingsgate, the largest walk through haunted house attraction in Scotland, comes to Dunfermline from October 13 to 31. The haunted house experience will be at the Kingsgate Shopping Centre and will feature live actors, lavish sets, fantastic costumes and state of the art special effects. Booking required.

4. The Haunting at the Kingsgate, Dunfermline

The Haunting at the Kingsgate, the largest walk through haunted house attraction in Scotland, comes to Dunfermline from October 13 to 31. The haunted house experience will be at the Kingsgate Shopping Centre and will feature live actors, lavish sets, fantastic costumes and state of the art special effects. Booking required.

