16 things to do with the kids in Fife over the October holidays 2023

In case you’ve forgotten, but we’re sure you’ve not, come the weekend the kids will be on holiday once again.
It’s never easy to keep them entertained when the schools are off. Here are just some ideas of things that are happening across the Kingdom over the next few weeks that may help make the holidays easier and more enjoyable.
1. Artie's Singing Kettle Hallowe'en, Rothes Halls
Dress up for a Hallowe’en special from Artie who is guaranteed to get you singing along with Artie’s Singing Kettle Hallowe’en at Rothes Halls on Sunday, October 15. Expect to hear your favourite Singing Kettle songs. Photo: Jamie Callaghan
2. The Whirlybird, Byre Theatre
The Whirlybird – a funny, playful and uplifting show featuring movement, music, birdsong and puppetry is at the Byre Theatre, St Andrews on Thursday, October 12. Photo: eoin carey
3. Planet Botanic Holiday Club
Planet Botanic Holiday Club, for P1 to P7's, is back for October 2023! Join us every weekday from Monday, October 9 to Friday, October 20 at the St Andrews Botanic Garden. Designed for kids from P1-P7 (age 6-11) who love nature, wildlife and spending time outdoors. Booking essential, costs £38 per child per day. Photo: Jamie Callaghan
4. The Haunting at the Kingsgate, Dunfermline
The Haunting at the Kingsgate, the largest walk through haunted house attraction in Scotland, comes to Dunfermline from October 13 to 31. The haunted house experience will be at the Kingsgate Shopping Centre and will feature live actors, lavish sets, fantastic costumes and state of the art special effects. Booking required. Photo: Jon Savage